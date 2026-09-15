SpaceX launches 3 communications satellites

WASHINGTON,15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- SpaceX lofted three telecom satellites to orbit on a milestone mission for the company.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, carrying the final three satellites for Luxembourg-based SES' O3b mPOWER constellation.

The O3b mPOWER satellites, which are built by Boeing, weigh about 3,750 pounds (1,700 kilograms) apiece. SpaceX has launched all of them, on six Falcon 9 launches beginning in December 2022.

Today's launch was SpaceX's 107th orbital mission of the year. The Falcon 9 has performed 105 of those flights, with the Falcon Heavy conducting the other two.