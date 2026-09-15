'World is moving with great optimism towards peaceful uses of nuclear energy', IAEA chief says

VIENNA, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Director General of the UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA, opened its 70th General Conference on Monday in Vienna with a message full of optimism, stressing that despite the many difficulties and tensions the world is witnessing a “common spirit of dedication” which still guides their work.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi noted that the world is moving with great optimism towards the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, including many developing countries that consider it an essential element of their economic development.

He said the IAEA provides the necessary training, capacity building and transfer of nuclear technology, which are “so indispensable to allow for a level playing field so everybody can benefit from it.”

He also highlighted revised estimates indicating that global nuclear power capacity could more than triple by 2060, as countries increasingly turn to nuclear power to meet growing electricity demand and enhance their energy security.

He also drew attention to considerations related to the use of nuclear energy in powering artificial intelligence (AI) data centres as they become more widespread, and in the maritime shipping sector, responsible for transporting 80 per cent of global trade.

Grossi also touched on the cooperation facilitated by the IAEA in the areas of cancer treatment, combating zoonotic diseases, and environmental protection, stressing that the agency’s unique and wide-ranging mission “is the noblest mission that can exist,” and called on member states to continue their support.

For his part, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said that the IAEA General Conference is being held “at a moment of profound global turbulence and uncertainty”, with attacks on nuclear facilities increasing and nuclear proliferation factors accelerating amid eroding safeguards.

At the same time, “the world is on the cusp of a revolution in nuclear power generation” which will require careful management and monitoring.

The statement was delivered on his behalf by Monica Juma, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna.

“More than ever, our world needs the IAEA’s professionalism, impartiality, and technical excellence,” he said. “And we need Member States to stand with you as you carry out your vital work.”

He also called for Member States to provide predictable and sustainable funding to assist developing countries through the agency’s Technical Cooperation Fund.