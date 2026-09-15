EU invests €411 million in 73 new projects to develop, facilitate access to better technology and services

BRUSSELS, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The EU is investing €411 million in 73 new projects that will develop and facilitate access to better technology and services for researchers to address EU priorities and make the European Research Area more competitive.

A selection of 73 new Horizon Europe projects will provide researchers and innovators with better and more accessible tools, services, and technologies to support fields such as health research, climate resilience, agriculture, transport, and manufacturing.

The projects will also invest in professionals behind research infrastructures by improving training, fostering mobility, and creating new career opportunities.

The outcomes are expected to support Mission Cancer, Destination Earth, accelerate the green and digital transitions, and advance scientific knowledge while making Europe more competitive.