European natural gas prices up by over 5%, driven by supply concerns

AMSTERDAM, September 15 (WAM) – European natural gas prices rose by more than 5% during Monday's trading, driven by supply concerns.

The price of the Dutch benchmark TTF gas contract for next-month delivery on the Amsterdam exchange climbed to €83.75 ($97.13) per megawatt-hour, marking its highest level since late 2022.

This rise comes amid investor anxiety over persistent supply disruptions, as European nations face pressure to replenish dwindling gas stocks ahead of winter.

European gas prices have roughly tripled since the beginning of the year.