Gold holds steady after hitting more than one-month low

CAPITALS, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after touching a more than one-month low in the previous session, while investors geared up for the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision for clues on the future path of monetary policy.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,300.96 per ounce, as of 01:57 GMT, after hitting its lowest point since 7th August on Monday.

US gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $4,341.10.

Spot silver edged 0.1 percent higher to $63.28, platinum lost 0.1 percent at $1,757.46 and palladium fell 0.7 percent to $1,283.61.