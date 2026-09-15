SGCA 2026 invites official Spokespersons to join 13th edition

SHARJAH, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) 2026, organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), invites government employees with distinguished communication and media experience to participate in its 13th edition through the “Best Official Spokesperson” category. This individual award recognises government employees who have demonstrated effective communication and media presence while representing their institutions to the public and the media.

Applications for the 13th edition will remain open until 22nd September, allowing eligible government employees to showcase their communication experiences and practices and submit their entries via the Sharjah Government Communication Award 2026 website at https://gca.sgmb.ae/en.

The 13th edition features 23 categories across five main sectors, covering Government, International Organisations and Private-sector Awards, Individual Awards, Best Innovators Competition in Smart Communication Awards, Jury Awards, and Partner Awards.

The “Best Official Spokesperson” category highlights the important role government employees play in communicating their institutions’ messages and presenting policies and initiatives clearly and convincingly. It also aims to enhance public understanding of issues related to their institutions’ work and to strengthen their organisations’ presence and positive image within the community.

Eligibility is determined not by an employee’s job title but by their communication skills and competence. The category recognises employees who have positively represented their institutions through media appearances and public engagement, demonstrating a strong media presence and the ability to communicate messages clearly, accurately and effectively.

Candidates may demonstrate their experience through appearances on television and radio programmes and on digital platforms, participation in press conferences and media interviews as representatives of their organisations, and communication efforts to explain government policies and initiatives to the public.

The category also considers candidates’ communication performance in crises and sensitive situations, including their ability to handle them professionally. It recognises media and communication activities that strengthen an institution’s image and build public trust, as well as candidates’ ability to engage effectively with different media platforms and their commitment to transparency and credibility in providing information.

The category goes beyond the quality of media presence and public appearances to assess the impact candidates have in improving public understanding of their institutions’ messages. It also considers their contribution to building trust with the community, creating a positive institutional image, delivering messages clearly and consistently, understanding the issues and policies they represent, and selecting appropriate communication approaches for different audiences and media channels.