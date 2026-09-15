Dollar nears two-week high

CAPITALS, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The dollar inched up to trade near a two-week high on Tuesday .

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last at 99.55.

The euro was slightly weaker against the dollar at $1.1538, as was sterling at $1.3494.

The yen also pulled away from a seven-month high, last down roughly 0.2 percent at 154.72 ahead of an expected Bank of Japan rate hike on Friday.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar and the Australian dollar were both roughly 0.1 percent lower, last at $0.5769 and $0.7133, respectively.

Offshore yuan was flat at 6.708 per dollar, hovering near its strongest level in more than three years.