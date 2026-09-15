Sharjah Prize for Library Literature Forum honours winners

SHARJAH, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) honoured winners of the 26th Sharjah Prize for Library Literature on Monday at the opening of the fifth Sharjah Prize for Library Literature Forum, which brings smart leadership in libraries into focus during its two-day programme at Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) headquarters.

The inaugural day focused on “Smart Leadership in Libraries in the fourth age of libraries” and was attended by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, alongside officials, academics, researchers, library directors, and sector specialists. Discussions explored leadership and strategic planning in knowledge institutions, while the top three Research Category winners presented their key findings.

During her keynote, Eman Bushlaibi, Director of SPL, said, “As AI, data and digital platforms reshape the sector, libraries have a new opportunity to strengthen their role by helping guide how these technologies serve people and knowledge. Smart leadership in the Library 4.0 era depends on leaders with vision who can understand change, make sound decisions and turn technology into a more accessible, human-centred and meaningful knowledge experience.”

She added, “Research, initiatives and professional practices are especially valuable in this context because they offer practical approaches to development and encourage broader thinking about how librarians, leaders and institutions can shape the future of knowledge.”

Following the opening remarks, Al Ameri honoured the winners of the 26th edition for research, projects, and institutional practices that offer practical solutions for the library and information sector.

Dr. Amani AbdelGhany ElSabbagh won first place in the Research Category for “The Role of an AI-Based Integrated Framework in Personalising the Experience of People of Determination: The Baseera Model for the Smart Academic Library.”

Second place went to Abdelhafid Mubarak Barir for “An Intelligent Library Assistant to Develop Search and Discovery Services in Sharjah Public Libraries Catalogues: A Telegram-Based Applied Model Using Generative AI,” while Dr. Wesam Yousef Musleh and Dr. Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelsamad shared third place for “Towards Establishing User Experience Departments in Public Libraries in the UAE: A Proposed AI-Supported Organisational and Operational Framework.”

The National Archives and Library won Best Arab Library or Information Institution, while Best Project and Practice in the Field went to “Applying LibKey Smart Tools at the UAE University Medical Library: A Strategic Model for Improving Access to Information Resources and Using Article Intelligence.”

The opening day featured a panel discussion, “Smart Leadership and Strategic Planning”, with Khalid Al Yafei, Director of Operations Affairs at Qatar National Library; Waleed Al Badi, Director of the Oman Council Library and Vice-Chair of the IFLA Middle East and North Africa Regional Division Committee; and Alya Alyassi, Strategic Communication Adviser.

Al Yafei outlined Qatar National Library’s approach to long-term strategic planning, with clear timelines, budgets, responsibilities and performance indicators assigned to specific initiatives. He identified limited resources, weak coordination between departments and unclear organisational vision as key barriers to implementation, stressing the need to align budgets with strategic objectives to enable effective monitoring and evaluation.

For his part, Al Badi said smart leadership requires an understanding of current conditions and the changes affecting libraries. He stressed that core objectives, such as providing public access to content, remain constant even as the technologies and channels used to deliver them evolve.

He identified the gap between strategy development and implementation as a key planning challenge, stressing that involving staff in the planning process helps turn strategy into practice.

Concluding the session, Alyassi addressed strategic communication as part of decision-making, using public views, needs and preferences to inform institutional policies and messaging.

She also stressed public engagement and the challenges posed by the rapid spread of information, deepfakes, rumours and misleading accounts. She said effective institutional communication requires the safe and responsible use of technology and digital platforms, supported by staff training and greater knowledge of emerging technologies.

The first day concluded with presentations by the top three Research Category winners, who shared their studies’ objectives, methodologies, key findings and potential applications for libraries and information institutions.

On its second day, the forum will turn to “Smart Libraries: From Community Partnership to Institutional Readiness”, featuring panel discussions and presentations by the winners of Best Arab Library or Information Institution and Best Project and Practice in the Field.

Established to support Arab research in libraries, documentation and information, the Sharjah Prize for Library Literature focuses on practical sector challenges and recognises institutions and projects whose professional models can be developed and applied across the Arab world.