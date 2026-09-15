Ajman Tourism boosts emirate’s presence at Arabian Travel Market 2026

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism, Culture and Media showcased the emirate’s key tourism attractions and experiences on the first day of its participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026, while holding a series of meetings with partners and industry representatives to explore opportunities for cooperation and strengthen Ajman’s presence in target tourism markets.

The first day of Ajman Tourism’s participation in the exhibition, which runs from 14th to 17th September at Dubai World Trade Centre, saw strong attendance and engagement at the department’s pavilion, as well as meetings with tourism and travel experts, specialists and decision-makers from around the world.

Ajman Tourism continues its participation in Arabian Travel Market 2026, which provides an opportunity for networking, exchanging expertise, building business relationships and sharing views on the priorities that will shape the sector in the coming period.

During the exhibition, the department is presenting its tourism and cultural vision and highlighting the emirate’s attractions to representatives of the global travel industry. Its participation represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen Ajman’s position as an integrated tourism destination.