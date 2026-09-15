MOI participates in Global Public Security Cooperation Forum in China

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Ministry of Interior, headed by Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, participated in the 2026 Global Public Security Cooperation Forum, held in Lianyungang, China.

The forum brought together more than 2,000 participants from over 180 countries, including government officials, security leaders, and representatives of countries and international organisations.

The Ministry’s participation reflects its commitment to stepping up international security cooperation, exchanging expertise and experience, learning about the latest practices in public security and policing, and expanding opportunities for cooperation and knowledge sharing among security agencies.

Wang Xiaohong, China’s Minister of Public Security, welcomed Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi and the accompanying delegation, underscoring the importance of the UAE’s participation and presence at the forum.

The Ministry of Interior delegation also visited the Public Security Technology Exhibition held alongside the forum, where it reviewed key innovations and advanced applications in public security and policing.

Part of the visit was the 2026 Silk Road Security Exhibition, where the delegation viewed the latest police equipment and technologies and explored advanced solutions designed to support security operations.