Scottsdale hosts 4th leg of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup tomorrow

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The US city of Scottsdale, Arizona, tomorrow hosts the fourth leg of the third edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC), with the participation of 44 horses representing around 22 owners, as part of the international series organised by the UAE to support the Arabian horse sector and enhance its standing on the international stage.

The fourth leg builds on the growing global presence of the championship and reflects the UAE’s leading role in supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders around the world, while preserving the heritage of the purebred Arabian horse as an integral part of the UAE’s national heritage and a key element of its cultural identity. This comes amid the continued support of the UAE’s wise leadership for the sector and its commitment to strengthening its global presence.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) is held under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society’s Board of Directors and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee. The third edition features a number of legs (rounds) across all continents, contributing to expanding the championship’s global reach and consolidating its position as one of the leading international championships specialising in Arabian horse championships.

The Scottsdale leg holds particular significance as it coincides with the Emirates Arabian Horse Breeders Championship, which kicked off in 1955 and is regarded as the oldest championship in the history of Purebred Arabian horse championships.

Scottsdale is one of the world’s leading destinations for Arabian horses, with its rich heritage and longstanding record of hosting major events, further strengthening its position on the international equestrian map.

The championship features competitions for colts and fillies across different age categories, in addition to mare and stallion classes, before concluding with the final championships for the various participating categories.

The US leg will run from 16th to 19th September, constituting a major stop in North America and bringing together leading owners, breeders and Arabian horse enthusiasts from around the world, amid the championship’s growing international momentum.