UAE leaders congratulate President of Honduras on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory message to President Nasry Asfura of the Republic of Honduras on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar congratulatory messages to the President of the Republic of Honduras.