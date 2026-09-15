TRENDS Group pavilion attracts visitors at Abu Dhabi Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group for the second consecutive day is continuing its activities as part of its participation in the 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2026.

The Group’s pavilion continues to welcome visitors, introducing them to its new corporate identity and offering the opportunity to explore more than 500 diverse research publications, along with its latest knowledge projects and initiatives.

The Group’s pavilion, designed to distinctive technical specifications and a unique visual identity, is attracting considerable interest from fair visitors. It is drawing cultural and knowledge enthusiasts into an atmosphere that brings together scholarly dialogue, the showcasing of publications, and the signing of cooperation agreements and strategic partnerships, reflecting the diversity of the fields in which TRENDS Group and its five companies operate.

The Group’s activities will continue until the fair’s conclusion, featuring dialogue sessions and research seminars, book signings, cooperation and distribution agreements, and initiatives targeting young people and students.

The Youth Council platform hosted a dialogue session titled Artificial Intelligence and Culture, featuring researcher Sheikha Al Nuaimi, a member of the TRENDS Youth Council, and researcher Najla Al Madfa, a member of the TRENDS Group Youth Council.

TRENDS Group signed a distribution agreement with Manassa Distribution, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Group, and Rashid Al Kous, CEO of Manassa Distribution. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two parties in distributing publications, expand the reach of the Group’s research and knowledge output to a wider audience, and support the presence of its publications in publishing and distribution markets.

Technology in Economic Growth with Bahr Al ThaqafaIn another research event, TRENDS, in cooperation with Bahr Al Thaqafa Foundation, organised a seminar titled Technology as a Driver of Economic Growth: Prospects for the Digital Economy in the United Arab Emirates and the Region.

The seminar discussed technology’s role in supporting economic growth and the transformations underway in the UAE and the region’s digital economy. It also explored the opportunities and challenges of technological developments and their implications for future development.

Training Session for University StudentsAs part of TRENDS Group’s commitment to empowering young people and enhancing research knowledge, the TRENDS Training Institute organisred a training session for students from local universities at the Group’s pavilion.

The session addressed topics related to fairs and research and introduced students to the importance of scientific research and its role in building knowledge and developing skills.