Ajman Chamber discusses opportunities to develop trade exchange with Embassy of Bangladesh

AJMAN, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber, received Tareq Ahmed, Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to the UAE, to discuss prospects for economic cooperation, increasing trade exchange, and strengthening partnerships between the business communities in Ajman and Bangladesh.

The meeting, held at the Ajman Chamber's headquarters, was attended by Mohammed Khalifa bin Salmeen Al Aryani, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber, Aisha Al Khatri, Head of the Asset Investment Department at the Ajman Chamber, and Tawheed Imam, Counselor at the Embassy of Bangladesh.

Al Muwaiji emphasised the importance of strengthening economic cooperation and increasing trade exchange between the two sides in light of the promising opportunities available. This is particularly relevant given the growth in re-export activity between Ajman and Bangladesh, which rose by 46 percent in 2025, paving the way for new opportunities to expand partnerships between the business communities.

For his part, Ambassador Tareq outlined Bangladesh's key industrial capabilities of the garment manufacturing sector, noting that the country is one of the largest ready-made garment manufacturing hubs in the world. He also highlighted the available investment opportunities in the agriculture, food, and pharmaceutical industries, along with the promising prospects these sectors offer for enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

The meeting underscored the importance of organising business meetings to bring together clothing and textile factories and companies in Ajman with their counterparts in Bangladesh, to discuss opportunities for developing trade exchange and explore areas of cooperation and partnerships – in addition to enhancing cooperation in the food and pharmaceutical sectors, exchanging expertise, and drawing best practices and successful experiences.