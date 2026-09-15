Khazna Data Centres, Siemens sign MoU to explore next-generation AI data centre technologies

MUNICH, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Khazna Data Centres, a global leader in critical AI infrastructure, and Siemens have signed a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at establishing a technical relationship to advance the infrastructure required for the next generation of AI data centres.

Signed at the UAE-Germany Business Forum in Munich, the agreement sets out a series of specific areas for potential collaboration. From AI-ready infrastructure strategy and technology testing to next-generation power architectures and engineering talent development, the MoU sets out ambitions to prepare the AI infrastructure ecosystem for rapidly evolving requirements.

Sultan Alowais, Vice President – International Execution at Khazna Data Centres, said, “Siemens has made important contributions to the technologies that help data centre operators manage critical infrastructure efficiently and reliably. That becomes even more important as AI drives significantly denser computing environments and places new demands on power and supporting systems,”

He added, “Through this MoU, we want to combine that technology expertise with the operational and delivery experience we have built at Khazna, looking practically at what the next generation of AI infrastructure will require and how we can prepare for it.”

Through the partnership, Khazna and Siemens will aim to examine emerging technology trends and the implications they could have for the design and operation of future facilities.

The collaboration will explore the use of digital twin technology for AI data centres, with the aim of strengthening the ability to model, understand and optimise increasingly complex infrastructure environments.

The collaboration will also draw upon Siemens’ digital twin expertise spanning simulation, design validation, system integration, commissioning, and operational optimisation for data centre infrastructure. The companies will continue to progress next-generation 800 VDC power architectures and their potential in AI data centres.

Alongside the technology collaboration, the MoU includes a dedicated Emirati talent development initiative. Under the proposed programme, Siemens will sponsor internships in Germany for nominated Emirati engineers, giving participants exposure to next-generation technologies, engineering practices and data centre applications.

Khazna and Siemens will additionally explore opportunities to expand their cooperation internationally, assessing Siemens technologies for potential application across Khazna’s rapidly growing international portfolio.

Helmut von Struve, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Middle East and UAE, said, “AI is fundamentally changing the requirements placed on data centre infrastructure. Higher compute densities, rapidly growing power demand and increasing system complexity require new approaches to how facilities are designed, powered, and operated,”

He added, “By combining Siemens’ expertise in electrification, automation and digitalisation with Khazna’s experience developing and operating large-scale data centre infrastructure, we can explore and validate technologies in real-world environments. This collaboration is about turning emerging technologies into practical infrastructure solutions that can support the scale, resilience, and efficiency the next generation of AI data centres will demand.”