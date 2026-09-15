Mansour bin Zayed, President of Angola discuss cooperation in phone call

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received a phone call from João Manuel Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola. They discussed strengthening bilateral relations, cooperation and joint action, particularly in the economic, investment and development fields, within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two countries, to advance their mutual interests and benefit their peoples.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mansour conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to President Lourenço and his wishes for further development and prosperity for Angola and its people.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour affirmed President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's keenness to further strengthen UAE-Angola relations, deepen the existing partnership, open new horizons for joint action and advance their mutual interests.

For his part, President Lourenço conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

During the call, the Angolan President invited His Highness Sheikh Mansour to visit the Republic of Angola.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour welcomed the invitation and expressed his aspiration to continue working with President Lourenço, guided by the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to advance relations between the two countries towards broader horizons of growth and shared prosperity.