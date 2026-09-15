Chinese researchers advance high-dimensional quantum entanglement on silicon chip

BEIJING, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- China Mobile researchers have created high-dimensional multipartite entangled states on a silicon photonic quantum chip, offering a new approach to addressing a key challenge in expanding high-dimensional quantum systems, according to the Global Times.

The research team produced three-party, four-dimensional GHZ and W entangled states with fidelities of 93.2 percent and 90.1 percent, respectively. The experiment was conducted on a programmable silicon photonic quantum chip measuring 16 millimetres by 1.5 millimetres, with the company saying the approach could be extended to larger systems.

High-dimensional quantum entanglement can carry more information than conventional two-dimensional entanglement, while offering greater resistance to noise and improving the stability and accuracy of quantum information transmission. The technology could have applications in quantum communications, quantum computing and precision measurement.

The researchers also proposed what China Mobile described as the first universal definition of high-dimensional W entangled states and developed a scalable method for generating such states by exploiting multiple states of individual photons and delayed quantum measurements. China Mobile said the research provides a foundation for developing larger, higher-performance quantum systems.