'Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation' marks Emirati Women’s Day with health, community initiatives

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences organised a series of activities and initiatives as part of the month-long Emirati Women’s Day celebrations, held this year under the theme “We Emerge Stronger and Better”.

The initiatives recognised the contributions of Emirati women and their active role in the UAE’s development, while addressing knowledge, social and health-related aspects that support women in the workplace and wider community.

The programme included a panel discussion featuring Ayesha Mohammed S. Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Emirates Businesswomen Council, a visit by female employees of the Foundation to the Women’s Museum in Dubai, and specialised health consultations offered to female employees at the Foundation’s headquarters.

The initiatives form part of the Foundation’s commitment to recognising Emirati women through programmes that combine knowledge, dialogue and health awareness, while highlighting their achievements and contribution to the UAE’s development and future.

Khawla Ahmed Bahlooq, Assistant Executive Director of the Excellence Sector at Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said, “The Foundation is keen for its participation in Emirati Women’s Month to reflect the position Emirati women have achieved in the UAE, and for the occasion to go beyond celebration through initiatives that encourage dialogue and the exchange of experiences, raise awareness of their national journey, and address aspects that support their health and quality of life.”

Bahlooq added, “Emirati women today represent an active model across various fields of work and development, supported by a national ecosystem that has provided education, opportunities and support, enabling them to translate these opportunities into achievements and tangible impact. From this perspective, we remain committed to providing a supportive environment for women at the Foundation that contributes to developing their expertise and strengthening their professional and intellectual participation.”

For her part, Al Mulla said during the panel discussion that the experience of Emirati women has moved beyond empowerment to impact, with their achievements now clearly reflected in their roles within the family, workplace, and social, economic and political life.

She added, “Today, we are not talking only about the empowerment of Emirati women, but about the impact they have made in society, whether at home, at work, or in social, economic and political life. Women have become an integral part of the UAE’s national ecosystem, and their presence across different fields reflects the legislation, opportunities and support provided by the UAE’s wise leadership, alongside their own ambition and ability to achieve.”

Al Mulla also praised the role of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), in supporting Emirati women and strengthening their participation across society. She noted that the progress of women in the UAE is founded on a longstanding national commitment to support, confidence and participation.