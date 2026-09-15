Sharjah Executive Council discusses lost property law, services

SHARJAH, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the Council’s meeting on Tuesday morning at the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

The Council discussed a number of comprehensive government-related topics aimed at enhancing the quality and development of services, ensuring their continued role in serving the community, strengthening social cohesion and harmony, and securing a decent standard of living for all segments and members of society.

The Council discussed a draft law on the handling of lost and abandoned property in the Emirate of Sharjah, which aims to regulate procedures for receiving and safeguarding such assets, to take steps to return them to their owners, or to dispose of them in accordance with the applicable legal controls and procedures. The Council directed its General Secretariat to refer the draft law to the Sharjah Consultative Council for discussion.

The Council also discussed efforts to develop government services across all government sectors and adopt advanced systems for continuous improvement and development, based on proactive approaches, facilitating services for customers, and ensuring that services are more effective, efficient, high-quality, and prompt.