M42 to adopt Oracle Health Data Intelligence to advance AI-powered precision healthcare in UAE

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by AI, technology and genomics, today announced plans to adopt Oracle Health Data Intelligence to help unify clinical, genomic and real-world data across its network, advancing chronic disease management, population health programmes and precision care delivery.

The collaboration marks another milestone in M42’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for healthcare innovation and AI-enabled healthcare transformation. Through the integration of Oracle Health Data Intelligence with Oracle Health Foundation EHR, M42 aims to create a secure, scalable and intelligent healthcare ecosystem that enables clinicians and researchers to generate faster insights, enhance care coordination and improve patient experiences.

M42’s broader vision is to unlock the full potential of Oracle Health solutions across its network to deliver a more connected clinician experience and seamless patient journeys. By centralising diverse healthcare data sources into a unified environment, the platform will help equip clinicians with actionable insights at the point of care while enabling more informed and personalised healthcare delivery.

As healthcare systems increasingly rely on complex and rapidly expanding datasets, the collaboration will further strengthen M42’s ability to harness data intelligence to optimise healthcare delivery, support healthier populations and accelerate innovation in AI-driven care models and medical research. Underpinned by comprehensive data, digital and AI governance principles, it will help ensure healthcare data is managed securely and responsibly, enabling trusted innovation while supporting regulatory compliance.

The announcement builds on the strategic collaboration launched last year between M42 and Oracle Health to support the creation of unified longitudinal patient records accessible across the UAE healthcare ecosystem. As part of that initiative, the organisations successfully integrated data from the Emirati Genome Programme into the electronic health record system to make pharmacogenomic information available to clinicians to support more personalised, data-driven treatment pathways.

Dr. Ali Anees, Chief Operating Officer UAE and Bahrain at M42, said, “M42 has a long-standing strategic relationship with Oracle Health, and the adoption of Oracle Health Data Intelligence represents an important step forward in our mission to redefine the future of healthcare through AI and data.”

He added, “By bringing together clinical, genomic and real-world data into one secure and intelligent environment, we are enabling faster discovery, more predictive insights, and more personalised care for patients. This initiative strengthens our ability to translate data into meaningful health outcomes while advancing the UAE’s vision for AI-powered healthcare innovation.”

The initiative will also support M42’s vision to create a comprehensive longitudinal patient record, equipping clinicians across its network with a more complete understanding of patient health histories to support informed clinical decision-making and seamless care coordination.

From a population health perspective, the unified platform will enable advanced analytics and AI-driven exploration across large datasets, helping researchers identify disease patterns, correlations and risk factors more efficiently. Built-in AI capabilities will support earlier detection of emerging health trends and treatment opportunities that may otherwise be difficult to identify through traditional analysis methods.

Seema Verma, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences, said, “Oracle Health’s collaboration with M42 reflects our shared commitment to harnessing the full value of healthcare data, genomics, and AI to transform patient care and accelerate innovation.”

She added, “M42 continues to demonstrate global leadership in AI-enabled healthcare innovation, and this collaboration highlights how advanced data platforms can help improve research, care delivery and population health outcomes at scale.”

M42 plans to initially deploy Oracle Health Data Intelligence within its diabetes programmes, enabling proactive patient engagement and care optimisation to help improve long-term health outcomes for individuals living with chronic conditions.