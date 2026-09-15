Dubai Chamber of Commerce holds third quarterly meeting of Business Groups, Councils fo 2026

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted its third quarterly meeting for Business Groups and Business Councils of 2026, bringing together 80 representatives from groups and councils.

The meeting explored the latest efforts to support private sector growth and enhance the competitiveness of Dubai’s business environment.

The chamber presented its latest programmes and services aimed at supporting the interests of the business community, together with initiatives designed to help companies expand and grow across diverse sectors. Participants also explored opportunities to strengthen coordination between Business Groups and Business Councils and expand partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

The meeting highlighted Dubai’s programme to transition the private sector towards Agentic AI, led by Dubai Chambers. It also reviewed the specialised training tracks recently launched by Dubai Chambers to equip 14,000 companies from Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s Business Groups and Business Councils with the skills needed to integrate Agentic AI technologies across their operations.

Participants discussed ways to enhance the performance of Business Groups and Business Councils and strengthen their contribution to supporting the private sector and developing the business environment. The meeting also emphasised the importance of knowledge exchange and collaboration in creating new opportunities for companies and strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors.

Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, said, “Business Groups and Business Councils are key partners in building a more agile, innovative, and competitive business environment in Dubai. Through our quarterly meetings, we strengthen engagement with the private sector and provide an effective platform for exchanging perspectives, identifying shared priorities, and developing practical solutions that support business growth. This constructive collaboration demonstrates the importance of innovation and collective action in opening up new avenues for growth and partnerships.”

Dubai Chamber of Commerce reviewed 42 laws and draft laws in collaboration with Business Groups during the first half of 2026, representing year-on-year growth of around 56 percent. The adoption rate of private sector recommendations reached 73 percent, compared with 60 percent during the first half of 2025.

The meeting brought together members of the Business Groups and Business Councils operating under the chamber’s umbrella, which collectively span a broad cross-section of Dubai’s private sector. These include Business Groups representing diverse economic sectors and Business Councils serving investors from different nationalities.