China robot skin sector enters mass production amid soaring humanoid demand

BEIJING, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) - China's robot skin sector is now moving toward mass production as rising demand from the fast-developing humanoid robot industry brings growing orders and accelerates product application.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, The expansion of humanoid robot industry has been boosting the demand for bionic skin, with a textile equipment manufacturer based in Changshu City, east China's Jiangsu Province, receiving 13,000 orders in June alone.

The enterprise is capable of producing soft textile that can conduct heat, prevent static electricity, and provide collision buffering.

"Humanoid robots' clothing looks just like human clothing from a distance, but they are actually different in many points. First, they are different in the way they are put on and taken off. Second, they are different in their joints. You see this purely white clothing of ours, we make different structures and differentiations at many joints, not only to meet its strength, elasticity and supportive capacity, but also to take care of its heat dissipation," said Liang Yong, general manager of the business department of Jiangsu Jinlong Technology Co., Ltd.

China's flexible sensing enterprises are also accelerating the mass production of robot skin. A sensor manufacturing company in the nearby Suzhou City is capable of producing flexible thin-film pressure sensors, which enable robots to sense the magnitude of force and control their gripping strength.

"Humanoid robots now can use their 'hands' to grasp eggs, drive screws, and perform many other similar tasks. We expect humanoid robots to enter households in the future, so they should be able to sense the touch like caress. Our electronic skin is also able to generate heat, so when you shake hands with a robot, you can feel the warmth of its hand," said Zhou Zhen, chairman of Suzhou Nengsida Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Industry insiders said currently, the robot skin sector is at a critical turning point, where many firms are moving away from small-scale lab-based manufacturing to establish standardized production lines for mass production.

"We have now cumulatively delivered over 40,000 units for our orders and many of them were ordered in the past six months. This demonstrates that the demand for the industry is growing rapidly," said Chen Shuting, principal scientist at Zhejiang Fulai New Materials Co., Ltd.