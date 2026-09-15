Ammar bin Humaid thanks partners of Ajman Summer 2026, commends their role in developing generational skills

AJMAN, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, sent messages of thanks and appreciation to government entities and local and federal institutions in the Emirate of Ajman, commending the efforts they made in supporting and ensuring the success of the Ajman Government’s summer programme, Ajman Summer 2026.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar said, “I commend your efforts and contribution to the success of the Ajman Government’s summer programme, Ajman Summer 2026, which brought generations together, developed the skills of young people and strengthened community cohesion, translating Ajman Vision 2030: ‘Ajman for People’. Thank you, and I take pride in your dedication.”

The Ajman Government’s summer programme, Ajman Summer 2026, concluded its seventh edition after five weeks of diverse summer programmes and activities, recording broad participation from all segments of the community and results that exceeded this year’s established targets.

More than 10,000 people benefited from Ajman Summer 2026’s programmes and centres through 338 activities and programmes delivered across the various summer centres and tracks.

The seventh edition featured a broad diversity of programmes, including sporting, scientific, cultural, community and voluntary activities, as well as competitions and programmes delivered in cooperation with government and private entities. This enabled participants to enjoy an integrated summer experience combining learning, skills development, entertainment and teamwork.

Ajman Summer 2026 embodies the Ajman Government’s commitment to providing a purposeful summer environment that invests the time of students, young people and youth in programmes that combine knowledge, experience and entertainment.

It contributes to skills development, talent discovery, creativity and community participation, in line with the directions of Ajman Vision 2030 to invest in people and enhance quality of life.