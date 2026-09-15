Ministry of Interior signs MoU with World Wide Academy (K9)

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with World Wide Academy (K9) to expand cooperation and facilitate the exchange of expertise in training and qualifying police dog teams, with the aim of enhancing their performance, efficiency, and operational readiness.

The MoU was signed for the Ministry of Interior by Brigadier Saeed Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Security Affairs, and for World Wide Academy (K9) by Jassim Abdullah Al Shurafa, Director-General of the Academy.

Under the MoU, the two sides will cooperate in a range of areas, including the delivery of specialised training programs for trainers and police dogs, the certification of trainers in accordance with leading international standards, the conduct of joint field exercises, the development of training curricula, and the sharing of expertise and best practices.

The MoU reflects the two parties’ commitment to advancing the K9 security inspection system, strengthening its efficiency and operational preparedness, ensuring its ability to meet operational requirements, and contributing to efforts to maintain security and safety.