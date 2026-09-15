MOI's Federal Central Operations reviews business continuity management system

AJMAN, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Federal Central Operations at the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Crisis and Disaster Management Department, held a workshop at the Police Sports and Shooting Club in Ajman to review the Business Continuity Management System.

The workshop brought together coordinators and representatives from various police general HQs and departments.

The workshop was held under the agenda of the working group tasked with overseeing and implementing the Business Continuity Management System at the Ministry level.

Discussions focused on business continuity policies, strategies, and plans, as well as arrangements for coordinated action with partners within an integrated framework to ensure effective and efficient continuity of operations.

The participants also reviewed achievements and best practices adopted during the previous period.

The workshop reflects the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to strengthen the national response system and improve preparedness and coordination among relevant authorities and strategic partners, helping sustain security and stability and protect the safety and security of community members.