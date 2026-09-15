ADX partners with DFNS to deploy digital asset wallet, tokenisation capability

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group and DFNS, a digital-asset custody technology provider, entered a strategic agreement to provide digital asset wallet and tokenisation capabilities for on-chain assets.

The collaboration marks a significant step in ADX’s digital-assets strategy, reinforcing the exchange’s commitment to building the market infrastructure required to support the issuance, listing and trading of digital assets in the UAE and beyond.

Under the agreement, ADX will leverage DFNS’s enterprise-grade wallet infrastructure, positioning the ADX among the first regional financial market infrastructures to develop integrated digital asset wallet and tokenisation capabilities.

Founded in 2020, DFNS has built wallet infrastructure designed for institutional financial services, enabling banks, fintechs, and businesses globally to operate on-chain workflows across more than 30 blockchains and 1,000 tokens.

The partnership underscores ADX’s ambition to become a leading venue for tokenised assets in the region, building on recent initiatives such as listing digitally native bonds and developing tokenised equities.

Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said, “Tokenisation is becoming an increasingly significant force in the evolution of global capital markets. It influences how capital is raised, invested, and transferred. Our collaboration with DFNS is an important step in building the trusted, institution-grade infrastructure required to translate that potential into scalable market capability. By integrating secure digital asset wallet and tokenisation technology into our ecosystem, ADX aims to establish a robust foundation for a broader range of on-chain products and services. This advances our strategy to position Abu Dhabi as a globally connected hub for the next generation of capital markets, where innovation is underpinned by robust governance, operational resilience and investor confidence.”

Clarisse Hagège, CEO and Founder of DFNS, added, “ADX is taking a significant step in advancing the infrastructure required for tokenised capital markets, and we are proud to support that journey. As financial institutions increasingly explore digital assets and on-chain financial products, secure wallet infrastructure becomes a critical component of market integrity and investor confidence. Through this collaboration, DFNS and ADX are laying the technological foundations for a new generation of regulated digital asset services. We believe Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to lead innovation in this space, and we look forward to supporting ADX’s vision of building a trusted, globally competitive digital-assets ecosystem.”