Abdulla Al Hamed honours winners of inaugural 'First Edition' programme at 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), honoured the winners of the inaugural First Edition programme during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The programme was launched by the Authority during the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair with the aim of empowering local content, supporting emerging Emirati talent and transforming their first works into publications that reach readers.

First Edition forms part of the Authority’s objectives to develop an integrated ecosystem supporting Emirati content through partnerships with national publishing houses and comprehensive support for the publication of first works by Emirati talents.

The programme covers short stories, novels, poetry, children’s literature, creative writing, documentary studies and other fields.

It also seeks to support the UAE’s creative economy and strengthen the publishing sector as a vital component of the media and cultural industries by enabling Emirati creators to publish their first works with full funding.

The initiative aims to transform outstanding ideas into pioneering creative projects, strengthen the presence of Emirati writers in the creative landscape by increasing literary output and diversifying publications, and enrich the UAE library with new works in literature and thought.

Al Hamed said, “First Edition extends the UAE’s vision and the leadership’s directives to empower national talent and transform creativity into sustainable value that contributes to building a diverse knowledge and creative economy.

“We are committed to ensuring that creators’ ideas reach readers and that they have access to the tools and support needed to begin their journey towards professionalism through an integrated ecosystem extending from the initial idea to publication.”

He added, “Supporting local content is an investment in people and in the ability of Emiratis to produce knowledge and create content that reflects the diversity of our society and the richness of our experience.

“What distinguishes First Edition is that it does not merely give creators an opportunity to reach readers, but opens an integrated pathway that transforms talent into a creative product capable of development and wider reach.

“It also strengthens partnerships with national publishing houses, helping build a more dynamic and competitive ecosystem and adding new value to the creative economy driven by Emirati talent.”

Al Hamed said honouring the winners of the inaugural cycle marks the beginning of new creative journeys rather than their conclusion.

He added, “We look forward to seeing these first experiences serve as a launchpad for more diverse literary and knowledge-based publications and projects in the future.”

He expressed strong confidence in Emirati creators and their ability to produce content capable of competing through quality and originality, while contributing through words, ideas and creativity to enriching the UAE library and strengthening the presence of Emirati content in the global cultural and creative landscape.

A specialised judging panel assessed the submitted works. It comprised Emirati novelist Nadia Al Najjar, Emirati author and illustrator Maitha Alkhayat, and Emirati writer and publisher Jamal Ibrahim Al Shehhi.

The programme received around 73 submissions in its inaugural cycle spanning various areas of literary and intellectual creativity, including novels, short stories, poetry, children’s literature, creative writing, documentary studies and self-development.

Around 16 submissions advanced to the final stages before the judging panel selected 11 winning publications based on criteria including quality, originality and suitability for publication, reflecting the diversity of Emirati talent and the richness of the creative output presented in the inaugural cycle. The winners comprised 12 Emirati creators.

First Edition embodies the Authority’s approach to supporting Emirati talent throughout the various stages of publishing, from review, editing and design to printing and distribution.

This enables creators to undertake their first publishing experience in a professional environment while promoting greater diversity in Emirati literary production and enriching the national library with new publications.

Separately, Al Hamed toured the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, visiting a number of pavilions and participating local, Arab and international publishing houses.

He also met publishers and reviewed the latest publications and knowledge and cultural projects.

Al Hamed said the publishing industry is a fundamental pillar of the creative economy and that supporting and developing the sector creates broader opportunities for writers and creators while strengthening the presence of Emirati content in the cultural landscape.

He also highlighted the importance of partnerships between national institutions and publishing houses in building a sustainable environment for talent development and expanding the reach of their publications to readers.