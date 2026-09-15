MoHRE marks conclusion of 2026 Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced the conclusion of this year’s Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy.

Dalal Al Shehhi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said the results of this year’s implementation reaffirm the high levels of awareness, partnership and social responsibility demonstrated by private sector companies, as well as the appreciation and respect afforded to the workforce.

She highlighted the Ministry’s sustained efforts to foster a safe, healthy and sustainable working environment and enhance workers’ quality of life and wellbeing, in line with the UAE’s vision to build a competitive and flexible labour market.

Al Shehhi affirmed that the Ministry continues to advance its occupational health and safety framework through a proactive approach centred on awareness, prevention, smart oversight and partnerships with various stakeholders.

This strengthens the labour market’s ability to address different challenges and keep pace with evolving working environments and the requirements of various economic sectors.

The Ministry also leverages digital solutions and data to enhance monitoring efficiency and strengthen compliance, supporting the shift from traditional oversight towards a proactive framework focused on prevention and worker protection.

She commended the community initiatives carried out throughout the Policy’s implementation period, as well as the contribution of community members, whom the Ministry provided with free communication channels to report any violations that could jeopardise workers’ health and safety.

The campaign also saw collaboration between the Ministry and its partners across government entities and the private sector, resulting in the provision of more than 12,000 rest stations equipped with essential amenities across the UAE, allowing delivery workers to use them during their daily work.

The Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open-air areas between 12:30 and 15:00 from 15th June to 15th September every year.

Certain jobs that cannot be suspended for technical reasons, as well as work required to prevent hazards or repair faults affecting the community and essential services, are exempt in accordance with approved regulations.

The Policy also requires employers to provide suitable shaded rest areas, cooling equipment, sufficient drinking water and hydration supplies, as well as first-aid equipment at worksites, helping protect workers from the risks of heat stress and enhance occupational health and safety standards.