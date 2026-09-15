National Ambulance wins 2026 Global Recognition Award

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- National Ambulance, operating under the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, has received a 2026 Global Recognition Award in recognition of its excellence in delivering emergency medical services, clinical governance, quality of care and patient safety.

The award recognises outstanding organisations, leaders and entrepreneurs across more than 26 industries worldwide.

The achievement coincides with National Ambulance maintaining its Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation for five consecutive cycles, one of the leading international accreditations in healthcare quality and patient safety.

National Ambulance has also received international media coverage from Forbes and Business Insider, highlighting the award, its approach to clinical governance, quality of care and patient safety, and its application of international standards in emergency medical services.