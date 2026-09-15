UAE leaders congratulate Co-Presidents of Nicaragua on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo Zambrana, Co-Presidents of the Republic of Nicaragua, on their country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of congratulations to the Co-Presidents of Nicaragua.