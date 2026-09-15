Saqr Ghobash meets Albanian President, underscores stronger parliamentary, strategic cooperation

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Bajram Begaj, President of the Republic of Albania, at the FNC headquarters in Abu Dhabi during the Albanian President’s official visit to the UAE.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ghobash welcomed President Begaj, stressing that the visit represents an important milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and Albania and reflects their continued development and the commitment of the two countries’ leaderships to further advancing cooperation, particularly in parliamentary and institutional fields.

He stressed the importance of parliamentary work and parliamentary diplomacy in building bridges of friendship and understanding between peoples.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international issues and reviewed the latest developments on the regional and international fronts.

They underscored the importance of promoting global peace, security and stability and supporting all efforts aimed at ensuring a better future for peoples around the world and achieving the desired security and stability globally.