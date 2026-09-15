Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, German Water Partnership sign MoU to advance water innovation, address global water scarcity

MUNICH, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and German Water Partnership have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance water innovation and strengthen collaboration in developing and applying sustainable solutions that address water scarcity and benefit communities around the world.

The MoU was signed during the German-Emirati Business Forum, held in the context of the State Visit of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Federal Republic of Germany.

The partnership will leverage the expertise and capabilities of both organisations, bringing together the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative’s efforts to accelerate the development of innovative solutions to water scarcity with German Water Partnership’s extensive network of companies, research institutions and experts across the water sector.

Areas of potential collaboration include innovative technologies and approaches to address water scarcity; sustainable desalination, water reuse and wastewater treatment; efficient water management in industrial and agricultural applications; and digital solutions for water monitoring, management and system efficiency.

The two organisations will also explore opportunities for knowledge exchange, technical dialogue, testing, demonstration and potential deployment of suitable water solutions.

Ayesha Al Ateeqi, Chief Executive Officer of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, said, “Addressing water scarcity requires more than identifying promising technologies; it requires connecting innovation with the expertise, partnerships and opportunities needed to translate solutions into real-world impact. Through our partnership with German Water Partnership, we will bring together complementary expertise and networks to explore, test and advance sustainable water solutions that can benefit communities around the world.”

Boris Greifeneder, Managing Director of German Water Partnership, said, “Water security is one of the defining global challenges of our time. At the same time, there is a wealth of technology, expertise and experience that can contribute to solving it. Through our cooperation with the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, we aim to explore how we can work together to pool our strengths in an even more targeted manner and create new opportunities so that solutions from Germany can make an impact where they are needed.”

The Memorandum of Understanding strengthens cooperation between The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative and German Water Partnership on projects and initiatives aimed at boosting innovation, technical expertise and international cooperation to address the threat of water scarcity, and to make a meaningful contribution to global water security and sustainability efforts.

It also aims to create a tangible platform for connecting German water expertise with the communities and markets where it can have the greatest impact, working with stakeholders from different regions and sectors.