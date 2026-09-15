ECBD strengthens Emirates Villages’ presence on tourism map at Arabian Travel Market 2026

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Council for Balanced Development (ECBD) is showcasing the tourism, cultural, heritage and community assets of villages across the UAE through its Discover Emirates Villages stand at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai.

The participation aims to strengthen the presence of Emirates Villages on the national tourism map, highlight their destinations and local experiences, and support community development and new economic opportunities.

The stand presents the villages as destinations rich in natural, cultural and heritage assets, while highlighting stories and experiences reflecting the diversity of the UAE’s landscapes and local communities.

During ATM, the Council is also announcing details of the second Emirates Villages Run Series 2026, featuring seven races across seven villages in the UAE’s seven emirates.

Held under the theme “Discover Emirates Villages... One Race at a Time”, the series uses sport to promote community engagement while enabling runners and visitors to explore local destinations, heritage and experiences.

ECBD is also launching the official Discover Emirates Villages website, providing information on villages, destinations and experiences to help visitors plan their trips.

The exhibition also marks the launch of the first Discover Emirates Villages guidebook, highlighting key destinations, natural and cultural diversity, and stories reflecting the character of local communities.

The Council will also unveil Rahhal, a character inspired by the houbara bustard and ambassador of the Emirates Villages Run Series. The character draws on the houbara’s connection to the UAE’s desert heritage and values including patience, adaptability, travel and exploration.

Together, the website, guidebook, run series and Rahhal form an integrated platform designed to make discovering Emirates Villages an accessible and continuing experience.

Throughout ATM, the stand will host meetings with leaders, partners, media representatives and tourism professionals to explore cooperation with government entities, private-sector organisations and tourism partners.

The engagements aim to expand partnerships, strengthen the position of Emirates Villages within the UAE’s tourism sector and increase their contribution to economic and community development.