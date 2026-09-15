Ministry of Interior holds 'Investigative Interview Skills' programme in Washington

WASHINGTON, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MOI), through the General Directorate for Capacity Development and in partnership with Forensic Interview Solutions, a company specialising in investigative interviewing training and consultancy, conducted an “Investigative Interview Skills” programme in Washington, D.C., based on the P.E.A.C.E. methodology.

The programme forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen specialised expertise, enhance investigative capabilities, and adopt the latest approaches and practices in the field.

Running for five days and comprising 40 training hours, the programme is designed to develop participants’ ability to conduct investigative interviews professionally and ethically, using structured techniques to obtain accurate and reliable information.

It introduces the P.E.A.C.E. methodology for planning, preparing, conducting, and evaluating interviews, while developing participants’ communication and questioning skills. It also covers professional interviewing techniques for witnesses and suspects, as well as approaches to assessing information and verifying its accuracy and reliability.

The programme further addresses cognitive interviewing techniques, dialogue management, interview recording and documentation, evaluation, and the objective and comprehensive collection of information.

A practical component includes hands-on exercises, case studies, and simulated investigative interviews, giving participants the opportunity to apply the techniques they have learned and prepare for situations they may encounter in their professional duties.