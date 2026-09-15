Emirates, Al Etihad Payments partner to enable Jaywan payments for travel bookings from 16 September

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates and Al Etihad Payments have signed an agreement to enable customers to use Jaywan, the UAE’s national card scheme, to book Emirates flights, expanding payment options for travel from Dubai.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Al Olama, Vice President Commercial Operations UAE at Emirates, and Andrea Cianchetti, Chief Product Officer (CPO) at Al Etihad Payments, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Starting 16th September 2026, customers will be able to use Jaywan cards to book flights online through emirates.com or at Emirates Retail stores.

Emirates will accept all Jaywan cards, including the Jaywan Royal Debit Card, Jaywan Prestige Debit Card and Jaywan Prepaid Card.

Jaywan cardholders will also benefit from discounts across all cabin classes and most fare types on one-way and return fares from Dubai.

The offer applies to bookings made from 16th September 2026 until 31st August 2027, for travel until 29th February 2028.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said adding Jaywan to the airline’s payment options represents an important step in developing the booking experience by offering customers greater flexibility and convenience through a growing national payments ecosystem.

He added, “We continue to work with our partners across the UAE’s digital payments ecosystem to support the shift towards a more cashless economy and strengthen the integration of travel with the country’s digital financial infrastructure.”

Tariq Al Hawi, Chief Operating Officer at Al Etihad Payments, said the partnership reinforces Jaywan’s ambition to go beyond providing a payment solution by offering tangible value and a seamless experience for cardholders.

He added that accepting Jaywan cards through emirates.com and Emirates Retail stores gives customers greater choice, flexibility and convenience, while access to exclusive fares across all cabin classes demonstrates how Jaywan can connect everyday payments with meaningful benefits and experiences.