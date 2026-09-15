Liwa Team takes SSV lead in FIA World Baja Cup

MADRID, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Liwa Team has taken the lead in the SSV category of the FIA World Baja Cup after Emirati driver Mansour Al Bahlī increased his tally to 212 points following Baja Spain Aragón, the fifth round of the championship.

Al Bahlī and co-driver Khalid Al Kindi secured 51 points during the Spanish round aboard their Can-Am Maverick R, giving them a 30-point lead over Argentina’s Fernando Álvarez, who is second with 182 points. Norway’s Hedda Hosås is third with 176 points.

Al Bahlī also moved into second place in the overall FIA World Baja Cup standings, just 10 points behind the leader, strengthening his title prospects as the championship approaches its decisive stages.

The result reflects Liwa Team’s strong technical and competitive performance throughout the season, alongside the efforts of its driver, co-driver and technical and administrative teams.

Al Bahlī said leading the SSV category represents an important milestone and an incentive to continue pushing in the upcoming rounds.

He said, “We have achieved an important result this season, but the competition is still ongoing. We will work to maintain our lead in the category and continue progressing in the overall standings.”

Liwa Team is preparing for the sixth round of the FIA World Baja Cup in Portugal from 15th to 18th October, aiming to consolidate its SSV lead and reduce the gap in the overall standings before the final two rounds in Qatar and the UAE.

Al Bahlī thanked Liwa Sports Club for its continued support, saying it has been a key factor in the team’s strong results and its efforts to represent the UAE at international competitions.