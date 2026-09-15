Anwar Gargash meets Assistant to President of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also reviewed the latest regional developments and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by Elchin Bagirov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UAE.