L’IMAD, Azerbaijan Investment Holding partner to pursue strategic investments across Azerbaijan

BAKU, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In the presence of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, L'IMAD, a sovereign investor of the Government of Abu Dhabi, and Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH), a public legal entity established to advance the management and performance of state-owned enterprises under its management, have partnered to enhance investment cooperation, strengthen bilateral economic relations and support shared development objectives.

The agreement was signed in Baku by Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Managing Director and Group CEO of L'IMAD, and Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the partnership, AIH and L’IMAD intend to pursue joint strategic investments in the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Central Asia region.

The two parties will focus on sectors of mutual interest, including industrials; critical minerals and related supply chains; urban and transport infrastructure; energy; and digital connectivity.

Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Managing Director and Group CEO of L'IMAD, said, “As a sovereign investor of Abu Dhabi, L'IMAD deploys long-term capital with discipline and actively manages assets with institutional rigor to advance industries at scale. Azerbaijan’s strategic position, growing economic momentum and role as a gateway to Central Asia make it a compelling market for deeper collaboration. Through this strategic collaboration agreement with Azerbaijan Investment Holding, we aim to identify investment opportunities that have the potential to generate optimal returns while supporting resilient supply chains, connectivity and industrial development across the region.”

Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said, “We welcome this strategic collaboration with L’IMAD and look forward to building a strong, long-term investment partnership. This agreement reflects the growing economic ties between Azerbaijan and the UAE and our shared ambition to identify high-quality investment opportunities that support sustainable economic development. Together, we aim to mobilise long-term capital into strategic sectors, strengthen regional connectivity and create lasting value for both Azerbaijan and the UAE.”

This agreement builds on a broader framework of bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan, which have expanded significantly across trade, investment and economic ties in recent years, with non-oil trade between the two nations increasing from US$0.98 billion in 2022 to US$2.16 billion in 2025.