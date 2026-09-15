UAE AI Camp concludes eighth edition with broad participation

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Program for Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with the National Program for Coders, concluded the eighth edition of the UAE AI Camp, an annual initiative supporting the UAE Government’s efforts to build digital capabilities, empower society to harness artificial intelligence, and contribute to shaping the future.

The Camp attracted broad interest from participants across different age groups and segments of society, with its website receiving more than 10,000 applications to participate in its sessions and workshops.

Over two weeks, the Camp delivered 16 specialised workshops in collaboration with 11 strategic partners, bridging knowledge with practical application across artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Dr. Abdelrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence Office, said that the UAE Government places capability building at the heart of its efforts to expand AI adoption and is committed to providing the knowledge and skills that enable all segments of society to actively participate in technological transformation.

He noted that the success of the Camp’s eighth edition underscores the importance of investing in applied learning to strengthen society’s readiness and transform interest in technology into national capabilities.

He added that the Camp brought together specialised expertise and partnerships around a clear objective: empowering participants to harness AI across education, the workplace, and entrepreneurship.

Through continuously evolving training content, the Camp connected the latest tools and practices with real-world applications, equipping participants with the knowledge and skills to develop their ideas and turn them into impactful solutions.

The eighth edition targeted a diverse segment of society, including school and university students, employees, small and medium-sized business owners, and individuals interested in artificial intelligence and technology. Its learning tracks were designed to accommodate varying levels of knowledge and diverse needs.

The workshops and programmes covered a wide range of topics, including generative AI, Agentic AI, cybersecurity, fraud detection, password protection, digital wellbeing, robotics, AI-powered project management, legal operations and compliance, and the development of AI-powered mobile applications, as well as AI applications in business, marketing, video production, and educational content.

The Camp also organised Gemini Academy sessions for students and the Future of Transport Hackathon, which enabled participants to apply AI technologies to develop ideas and solutions addressing future challenges in the transport sector.

These activities strengthened the Camp’s practical dimension by connecting newly acquired skills with real-world challenges.

The UAE AI Camp 2026 workshops and activities were organised in collaboration with the Ajman Government Transport Authority, alongside a number of leading global companies and organisations, including Maharat Min Google, Microsoft, Brainy n Bright, Accenture LearnVantage, Think Media Labs, Intel, BytePlus, Spectrum, and Modesh World.

Since its launch, the UAE AI Camp has established itself as a national platform for building digital capabilities and expanding knowledge of future technologies across different segments of society.

Across its editions, the Camp has attracted more than 44,000 participants from diverse educational and academic backgrounds.

The eighth edition builds on the UAE’s continued efforts to prepare a generation capable of keeping pace with digital transformation, equipped with future-ready skills and the ability to develop, use, and apply AI solutions in technological innovations that contribute to advancing vital sectors and strengthening their competitiveness and sustainability.