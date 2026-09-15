Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship Round 7 starts Friday

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship enters a decisive stage this weekend, with Round 7 of the Gi competitions taking place at Mubadala Arena from 18th to 20th September.

The championship continues to support the growth of jiu-jitsu in the UAE by providing a competitive platform to develop talent, expand participation and promote sporting excellence across different age groups.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club leads the Gi standings ahead of Round 7, followed by Palms Sports Academy and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club. All three remain in contention for the title as they seek to strengthen their positions before the final round.

The round will feature Kids, Under-12, Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 categories, alongside Adults and Masters competitions, with results across weight divisions contributing to the overall club standings.

Among the leading athletes are Al Ain’s Rashid Mohammed Al Shehhi and Baniyas’ Hazza Farhan, who will compete in the Adults Black and Brown Belt category.

In the women’s competition, Baniyas’ Maryam Al Ali will compete in the Purple Belt category, while Palms Sports Academy’s Ghala Mohammed Al Hammadi will contest the Under-18 Purple Belt category.

Abdullah Salem Al Zaabi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, “As we get closer to the final round, every result becomes more important. Round 7 will be an important test for the clubs as they look to maintain their performance, make the most of their squads and stay in the title race.”

He added that the close competition between clubs and the contribution of every athlete increase the importance of each match as opportunities to recover points become more limited.

Zayed Al Kaabi, Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club coach, said the final rounds require careful preparation, with athletes competing across different categories and weight divisions.

“We want every athlete to perform at their best and help the club remain competitive until the end of the season,” he said.

Al Shehhi said every athlete’s performance contributes to the club’s overall result, adding greater motivation and responsibility when competing.

Al Hammadi said preparations reflect continuous work between athletes and coaches throughout the season, adding that she aims to perform at her best and support her team in the overall standings.