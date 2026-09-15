Arab Media Forum examines Gulf’s evolving role amid global and regional shifts

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Gulf’s evolving position amid rapid regional and global shifts was the focus of a session titled ‘A Changing World: Where Does the Gulf Stand?’, held as part of the Arab Media Forum, which is being organised under the umbrella of the Arab Media Summit 2026 in Dubai.

The session, held on the first day of the Forum, brought together Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, Professor of Political Science; Abdulaziz Al-Khamis, Writer and Political Analyst; and Nadim Koteich of IMI Media Group.

Moderated by Basel Abdulkarim, Writer and Journalist specialising in Arab and regional affairs, the discussion explored major political and economic shifts worldwide, their implications for Gulf states, how the region is navigating a rapidly changing landscape, and the challenges and opportunities ahead.

Dr. Abdulkhaleq Abdulla said the Gulf, with the UAE at the forefront, is increasingly at the heart of global transformations, noting that the UAE has demonstrated over the past decades a strong ability to anticipate change, adapt to new developments and respond with agility and effectiveness.

He said the Gulf has emerged as a rising centre of global influence alongside established and emerging powers in the international system.

He said the Gulf’s growing influence now extends beyond the Arab region to the global stage, reflecting its increasingly prominent international standing.

Dr. Abdulla highlighted the UAE’s strong diplomatic, political and economic momentum. He said differences in perspectives among Gulf states were natural, while stressing that the ties and shared interests that unite them far outweigh any differences.

He also pointed to the Gulf states’ growing role in supporting security and stability across the Arab world.

Abdulaziz Al-Khamis said recent developments in the region have underscored the Gulf states’ growing strategic importance globally, particularly in the energy sector.

They have also demonstrated the region’s ability to navigate challenges beyond traditional assumptions that its security depends primarily on external protection.

He said the next phase calls for greater defence, security and economic integration among Gulf states, stronger national capabilities and more effective frameworks for joint action. These steps, he noted, would strengthen their ability to address emerging challenges while maintaining international partnerships.

Al-Khamis also highlighted the UAE’s role in supporting Gulf states during recent developments, stressing the importance of stronger Gulf cooperation in advancing regional security and stability.

Nadim Koteich said Gulf states are no longer simply adapting to global transformations but are increasingly helping shape them, drawing on strengths that include their role in global energy markets, investment capabilities, effective governance and strong state institutions, as well as their ability to take and implement strategic decisions.

He said the scale of investment and major projects underway across the region in artificial intelligence and advanced technology reflects the Gulf’s growing position in the global economy and its increasing presence in sectors driving future transformation.