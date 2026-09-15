Technology, talent key to travel sector competitiveness at ATM 2026

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Technology, talent and a strong focus on customers will be critical to maintaining competitiveness as the travel industry enters its next phase of growth, senior industry leaders said at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026.

The views were shared during the executive roundtable, “From Rebound to Readiness: Shaping What’s Next Across the Travel Ecosystem,” presented by FUTURE& at the ATM Experience Hub.

The session brought together decision-makers from destinations, hospitality, technology, digital travel and payments to discuss how organisations can strengthen their readiness for the future.

Led by Sita Sahu, CEO and Founder of FUTURE&, the roundtable featured Liam Findlay, Chief Executive Officer of Miral Destinations; Pratik Kachroo, Executive Director of Khamas Hospitality; Leon Li, Vice President for Public Affairs at Alibaba Fliggy; Anthony Nakache, Managing Director MENA at Google; and Maha Nizam, Head of GCC Marketing at Visa.

Changing traveller expectations were among the main topics discussed, with participants highlighting growing demand for seamless planning, greater personalisation and more integrated experiences throughout the customer journey.

Nakache said travellers increasingly expect frictionless planning, personalised experiences and greater integration, adding that artificial intelligence can help the industry respond to these expectations across the entire travel journey.

Participants also stressed that people will remain central to delivering meaningful travel experiences despite the growing role of AI and emerging technologies.

Nizam said, “Travel is a very human and personal experience. Technology can help us become more personalised, but ultimately it should elevate what people can do within an organisation.”

She added that while AI and technology will continue to attract investment, employees and consumers remain central to reflecting a company’s values and improving the traveller experience.

Customer focus was also identified as a key factor for businesses balancing commercial and operational priorities.

Findlay said, “Priorities will always differ in our industry, but for us it is simple: the customer is always number one.”

As the travel industry enters a new phase of growth, future readiness is becoming an increasingly important competitive priority.

Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE at RX Global, said, “Future readiness is about turning change into competitive advantage. The decisions businesses make today around technology, talent and customer experience will determine how effectively they can respond to the opportunities ahead.”