UAE President’s Cup strengthens European presence through Hoppegarten partnership

BERLIN, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses has signed a partnership agreement with Germany's historic Hoppegarten Racecourse to host the German leg of the prestigious Cup in the coming years, starting from 2027, further strengthening the series' global presence at leading international racecourses.

The agreement was signed by Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President's Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses, and Gerhard Schöningh, Managing Director of Hoppegarten Racecourse, on the sidelines of the UAE-Germany Business Forum held in Munich.

Hoppegarten is one of Germany's oldest horse racing venues. Established in 1868, it holds a prominent place in the history of German racing and annually hosts several major races, including the Grand Prix of Berlin and the Prize of German Unity, giving the UAE President's Cup's German leg from 2027 significant sporting and historic value.

The agreement forms part of the Higher Organising Committee's efforts to strengthen partnerships with leading European and international racecourses, contributing to the organisation of high-level races, supporting owners and breeders, and providing Purebred Arabian horses with broader opportunities to compete at major international events.

The selection of Hoppegarten continues the prestigious Cup's journey in Germany after Baden-Baden Racecourse hosted the German leg for several years before it moved to Horner Rennbahn in Hamburg for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Al Rahmani said the partnership agreement with Hoppegarten Racecourse reflects the commitment to consolidating the prestigious Cup's presence at leading European racecourses.

He highlighted Hoppegarten's rich history and established standing in German horse racing, noting that the 2027 leg would represent another significant addition to the series' international journey.