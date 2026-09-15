Fujairah Chamber joins Belarus economic forum, signs cooperation agreement with Minsk Chamber

MINSK, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry participated in the fifth International Forum for Economic Cooperation, held in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, as part of the Chamber's efforts to expand economic cooperation and strengthen trade and investment relations between the business communities of Fujairah and the Republic of Belarus.

The delegation included Dr. Ali Mohammed Al Mulla, Vice Chairman of the Chamber's Board of Directors; Marwan Khamis Al Sheikh and Ali Mohammed Al Kaabi, members of the Board of Directors; and Sultan Jemei Al Hindassi, Director-General of the Chamber.

During the opening of the forum, Al Mulla delivered the Chamber's address, highlighting the importance of strengthening economic cooperation between the UAE and Belarus and outlining key advantages offered by the UAE in general and the Emirate of Fujairah in particular.

Al Mulla stressed the importance of expanding economic partnerships, increasing trade and industrial exchange, and developing cooperation across various sectors in a manner that serves the business communities of both sides.

He said sustaining commercial relations and exchanging visits by economic delegations contribute to stimulating trade and supporting economic growth, expressing the Chamber's readiness for various forms of cooperation and coordination with the Belarusian side.

The forum witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Minsk branch of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aimed at developing economic cooperation, exchanging delegations, organising events and supporting cooperation opportunities between private-sector institutions on both sides.

The agreement includes encouraging trade and investment partnerships, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, exchanging economic information and expertise, and promoting available investment opportunities and sectors in Fujairah and Minsk.

As part of the visit, the Chamber's delegation visited the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE), where it was briefed on its activities and available investment opportunities.

The delegation also discussed prospects for strengthening trade with companies and institutions operating in Fujairah and held a number of meetings with representatives of Belarusian companies and factories.