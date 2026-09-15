Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Syrian President, discusses bilateral relations

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met today with Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed the Syrian President and wished Syria and its people continued security, stability, development and prosperity.

His Highness affirmed the strong fraternal ties between the UAE and Syria and the two countries’ shared commitment to further strengthening these ties in ways that serve their mutual interests.

Further, His Highness expressed the UAE’s continued support for Syria’s stability, stressing the importance of stronger Arab coordination and cooperation in advancing shared interests and regional prosperity.

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa expressed his appreciation for the UAE and its leadership, praising the strong ties between the two countries and the UAE’s support for Syria and its people.

The President also praised the Arab Media Summit 2026, describing it as a leading platform that brings together media leaders and experts to shape the future of the industry and strengthen its role in supporting development and connecting communities.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Asaad Al-Shaibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Chairperson of the Arab Media Summit Organising Committee, along with a number of senior officials