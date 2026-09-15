Arab editors outline credibility-led transformation for digital newsrooms

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The next phase of Arab journalism will depend on transforming newsroom structures and skills around evolving platforms while keeping credibility at the heart of professional reporting, leading editors said at the Arab Media Summit 2026.

During a session titled “Arabic Journalism: The Editors-in-Chief Perspective!”, moderated by Ibrahim Shukralla, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm Newspaper, editors from four major Arab newspapers outlined the need to integrate print, online platforms, social media and artificial intelligence within broader editorial strategies rather than treating them as separate areas of operation.

Waleed Al Nisf, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Qabas Newspaper, said the publication’s shift towards digital, which began in 2020, had progressed faster than expected and expanded its readership across Kuwait, the Gulf and the wider Middle East.

He said online platforms had strengthened the newspaper’s engagement with younger audiences and advertisers, giving Al-Qabas a clear path for continued growth towards 2030.

As print cannot match the speed of online news, it can provide greater analysis, verification and credibility, he added.

Maged Mounir, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Ahram Newspaper, said journalism was broader than newspapers and should not be defined by the platform through which its content was delivered.

He described print, digital publishing and social media as complementary channels that should operate within one integrated strategy.

Mounir identified credibility as professional journalism’s defining advantage, noting that established media organisations are accountable for inaccurate information and expected to correct it.

He said Al-Ahram’s 150-year history reflected its commitment to strict editorial policies, accuracy and respect for its readers across all platforms.

Raed Barqawi, Executive Editor-in-Chief of Al Khaleej Newspaper, said media organisations must find ways to combine the two central requirements of modern journalism: credibility and speed.

He said AI could help newsrooms work faster and more accurately but stressed that the quality of its output depended on the questions journalists asked and how responsibly they used the technology.

Barqawi also called for greater investment in newsroom skills, saying strong tools could not compensate for weaknesses in journalistic capabilities.

He added that success should be measured not only by follower numbers but also by audience interaction and the ability to encourage readers to return.

Hamed bin Karam, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan Newspaper, said journalists must recognise their ability to create impact across print, online and social media platforms.

He called for newsroom resources to be directed more effectively towards online publishing, highlighting the need to reconsider how human resources are structured and deployed to support changing audience habits.

Bin Karam said analytics allowed newsrooms to understand audience interests, engagement and reading time, enabling them to develop content in line with their editorial policies and strengthen advertising opportunities.

Highlighting Al Bayan’s online reach, he said the publication surpassed one billion views during the previous month, with an average reading time of two minutes and 40 seconds.

He also highlighted financial sustainability as a key challenge for media organisations, pointing to the need for stronger and more sustainable revenue models as audience consumption continues to evolve.

Together, the speakers’ remarks highlighted that successful transformation requires more than acquiring technology.

Long-term progress also depends on integrated strategies, capable journalists, credible content, sustainable business models and newsroom structures that direct resources towards evolving audience needs.