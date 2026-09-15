flydubai expands fleet beyond 100 aircraft

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- flydubai has announced the next phase of its fleet development plans, expanding its fleet beyond 100 aircraft alongside the launch of a new cabin retrofit programme this month.

The airline is set to take delivery of 11 additional aircraft in 2026, comprising seven Boeing 737-9 MAX and four Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft, marking another milestone in its growth.

The deliveries form part of flydubai’s long-term fleet modernisation plan, supporting the replacement of older aircraft while providing greater flexibility to expand its network, increase capacity on existing routes and support future growth.

The introduction of newer-generation aircraft will also support flydubai’s focus on operating a younger, more fuel-efficient fleet while providing customers with a more consistent onboard experience.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, said, “Growing our fleet beyond 100 aircraft is a significant milestone for flydubai and shows how far we have come. These deliveries are central to our long-term fleet strategy, providing the capacity and flexibility to support our growing operations while operating one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies.”

He added, “Our new retrofit programme marks another significant investment in our product offering and reflects our commitment to continuously enhancing the flydubai onboard experience.”

The additional premium capacity provided by the new aircraft will enable flydubai to meet growing demand for Business Class on key international routes and deploy capacity more efficiently across its existing flight schedules.