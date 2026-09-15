Hamdan bin Mohammed forms Board of Directors of Knowledge Fund Establishment

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (48) of 2026 forming the Board of Directors of the Knowledge Fund Establishment, chaired by Ahmed Abdulkarim Julfar.

According to the Resolution, Mohammed Abdulla Alshaibani will serve as Vice Chairman.

The Board will include one representative from each of the following entities: the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Department of Finance, Dubai Municipality and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, as well as the CEO of the Knowledge Fund Establishment.

The Resolution is effective from its date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.