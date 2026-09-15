Emaar named title partner of Dubai Premier Padel P1

DUBAI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Premier Padel P1 has announced Emaar as title partner for its 2026 edition, which will take place from 8th to 15th November at Hamdan Sports Complex.

The partnership marks a new chapter for the tournament, which returns to Dubai with high-level international men’s and women’s competition, alongside hospitality, entertainment and fan experiences throughout the week.

The 2026 edition will feature leading players from the Premier Padel circuit, giving fans in Dubai and across the region an opportunity to watch world-class padel competition.

Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director of Emaar Properties, said the partnership reflects Emaar’s commitment to creating distinctive experiences for residents and visitors and enhancing Dubai’s diverse lifestyle and entertainment offering.

Iván Modia, CEO of Gallop Global and Tournament Director of Dubai Premier Padel P1, said Emaar joining as title partner represents an important milestone for the tournament, which has continued to grow year on year.

He added that the partnership will help deliver an enhanced experience for players, fans and partners during the 2026 edition.

The tournament will run over eight days, with players competing for ranking points and prize money alongside hospitality and fan experiences at Hamdan Sports Complex.

Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 is supported by Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, UAE Padel Association and International Padel Federation.