Federal Traffic Council reviews efforts to enhance road safety at fifth meeting of 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Traffic Council convened its fifth meeting of 2026, chaired by Brigadier Engineer Hussein Ahmed Al Harithi, Chairman of the Council, with council members and representatives of strategic partners taking part via videoconference.

The Council examined a range of issues aimed at strengthening road safety, enhancing the handling of accidents and emergencies on the roads, and following up on the outcomes of traffic initiatives and awareness efforts designed to promote greater adherence to traffic safety rules.

It also reviewed the results of the “Accident-Free Day” initiative. A total of 385,700 people took part in the pledge this year, coinciding with the first day of the school year, which saw no traffic-related fatalities.

The Council also discussed national traffic fatality figures for 2026. The indicators showed a decline in the number of deaths, underscoring the impact of traffic initiatives and awareness efforts aimed at improving road safety and curbing accidents.